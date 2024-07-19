For The Bad Newz Premiere, Triptii Dimri's Sheer Draped White Dress Only Gave Good News To Fashion Fans

Triptii Dimri was a vision in white at the premiere of Bad Newz

Triptii Dimri gave us another reason to confirm that she is one of the current fashionistas of B-town. The actress, who was last seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, has now made a winning sartorial appearance at the latest event of her upcoming movie release Bad Newz. Amidst the sea of stars present at the occasion, Triptii Dimri shone like a diamond in a white ensemble.

Triptii made quite an appearance wearing an ethereal off-shoulder white dress which featured ruched detailing in the middle of her waistline and a bodycon fit that framed her slender figure beautifully. The outfit featured a translucent layer of material around the midriff and the full sleeves added a feminine touch to the look. This was upped with the fact that her outfit of the night was a floor-grazing one and had the perfect pleats that added flow to its character.

In fact, the dress was heavily inspired by similar ensembles by luxe labels such as Maison Alaia, Saint Laurent, Rick Owens and more. What's more is that, Donna Karan, who headlines the label DKNY, has been a bigtime connoisseur of such draped dresses.

Triptii kept her accessories for the day statement yet minimal with an emerald choker necklace with a diamond studded strap that sat wonderfully on her neckline. She also picked a pair of shimmering silver heels with a narrow toe to add height to the ensemble.

As for her hair and makeup of the day, Triptii went for a old Hollywood style hairdo with side-parted statement curls for her streaked tresses. Her makeup was kept all natural (just how she likes it!) with face framing brows, eyeliner to define her eyes, fluttery mascara-laden lashes, a glowing base, bronzed and highlighted skin and a juicy nude-brown lip gloss to tie the look together.

Isn't Triptii Dimri a picture of sartorial perfection in this draped white bodycon dress? We sure think she is and so much more.

