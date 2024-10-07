Autumn Is Incomplete Without Shweta Tiwari's Cherry Red Bodycon Dress

The phrase "ageing like a fine wine" must have been invented for Shweta Tiwari and not just for the colour of her recent fashion offering. The actress can give Gen Z fashion icons a run for their money. From sassy sarees to gorgeous gowns, she nails it all with equal finesse. Now, the star is giving us a masterclass in date night fashion with a series of snaps uploaded on Instagram. In the images, Shweta is seen wearing a stunning maroon bodycon dress, crafted by Serbian designer Biljana Tipsarević. The dress hugged her in all the right places. A V-neckline added a touch of drama, while the full sleeves ensured sophistication. The ruched detailing below the bust provided a flattering definition and the silver shimmer made the piece truly stand out.

Also Read: Don't Mind If Shweta Tiwari's Fusion Blazer And Dhoti Skirt Combo Steals The Spotlight At Diwali Party Season

Letting the dress do all the talking, Shweta Tiwari opted for a minimalistic approach with just a pair of earrings as her sole accessory. Her hair was styled straight with soft curls at the ends. As always, her glam game was on point with smoky eyes, sleek kohl on the lower lash line, peachy lips, blushed cheeks and mascara-laden lashes.

Shweta Tiwari knows how to wow the fashion police in any shade of red. Earlier, she painted the town in a stunning hue with a flowy gown. The floor-length number featured an empire waist, a deep V-neckline, and billowy full sleeves. A thigh-high slit added an edgy touch to the ensemble, while the ruched detailing on the bust and torso was the highlight of the outfit. Saying no to accessories, Shweta let her outfit take centre stage. Her tresses were styled to perfection, giving major blowout goals. Minimal glam sealed the deal on this striking look.

Before that, Shweta Tiwari stunned in a red saree, setting major wedding fashion goals. Her halter neck blouse added oomph to her look. Heavy-duty chandbalis and sleek poker-straight hair completed this appearance.

Just like us, do you also love Shweta Tiwari in different shades of red?

Also Read: Not All Days Can Be Festive But Shweta Tiwari In This Purple Saree Can Make It To Be