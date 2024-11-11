Jennifer Lopez Added Glitz To Her Stunning Cutout Bedazzled Slit Gown With Sabyasachi Bangles On Her Wrists

Whenever Jennifer Lopez attends an event, her look is sure to turn heads. The star's appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of Wicked on Saturday was no exception. While her cutout dress stole the spotlight, we could not help but notice how JLo elevated her look with Sabyasachi High Jewellery. From the luxury Indian brand, the international icon chose two dazzling bracelets, one for each wrist. The colourful bracelets, featuring emeralds and stones in multiple hues, perfectly complemented her outfit. Not stopping there, Jennifer also opted for a few statement rings that wowed us.

As for her outfit, the Let's Get Loud singer left no stone unturned to provide the ultimate fashion moment. Jennifer Lopez wore a brown and cream gown crafted by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad. The intricate beadwork throughout the gown added just the right amount of sparkle to JLo's look. The halter neckline and the two cutouts on either side of her midriff added an extra edge to the look. A thigh-high slit added an extra edge. Jennifer completed the outfit with a sparkly clutch and cream heels.

This wasn't the first time Jennifer Lopez chose Sabyasachi High Jewellery to complete a dazzling look. In November, for a Golden Globes party during the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2024, JLo said yes to earrings, a cuff and a ring from the high-end brand. To complement these jewellery pieces, the actor-singer wore a sheer midi dress designed by Chloe. The chic ensemble featured full-length sleeves, a sheer bust, a round neckline, ruffled skirt details and an asymmetrical hem. She completed the look with matching nude-heeled boots and a mini white clutch.

