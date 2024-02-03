Newly Engaged Amy Jackson And Ed Westwick's Couple Style In Matching Black Certainly Does Look Fabulous

Amy Jackson, Ed Westwick's Couple Style In Matching Black Looks Fabulous

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick are engaged and the couple, who shared the happy news with the world, made a public appearance at the Vanity Fair Rising Star Party. Amy picked out a velvet evening gown featuring a halter neck and scalloped plunging neckline. The floor-grazing attire came with a cinched waist, helping Amy to showcase her svelte frame. Black opera gloves suited her classy vintage OOTD. A stone-encrusted cross necklace was her only accessory for the night. For makeup, Amy opted for a matte finish with blushed cheeks, mauve lips, and winged eyeliner with mascara-coated lashes. An open wavy hairdo sealed her romantic look. Ed complemented his partner in a sleek black suit, comprising a full-sleeved blazer and trousers that he layered with a crisp white shirt underneath. His outfit screamed suave.

(Also Read: Amy Jackson's Travel Guide To Gstaad Includes More Than Just Her Snowy Proposal To Ed Westwick)

Earlier, Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick graced the Alberta Ferretti Fashion Show. The actress embodied a gothic queen in a strap charcoal black midi dress. Boasting lacey details along the border, the ensemble had a subtle balloon-like fall and pleats on the skirt, serving oomph. Amy ditched wearing any accessories and simply put on a pair of black opera gloves to create magic. Her dewy nude glam makeup with slick wavy tresses left loose, sealed the diva's avatar. Ed dished out classic sophistication in a black suit and a white shirt underneath.

At the premiere of Ed Westwick's Deep Fear, Amy Jackson made a splash in a stunning Richard Quinn ensemble. Her pick was a black sheer gown adorned with intricate floral embroidery and a long flowy train. The frills around the high neckline and the shoulder pads added pizzazz to her voguish avatar. Heavy-duty makeup with highlighted-rosy cheeks and bold brown lips elevated her allure. A sleek updo paved the way for her golden hoops to shine. Ed donned an off-white lapel-collared blazer with black trousers and a white shirt. The black bow simply enhanced his handsomeness.

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick are the most stylish pair in town.

(Also Read: Hello Upper East Siders, Gstaad Is The Perfect Proposal Spot Where Amy Jackson Said Yes To Her Chuck Bass, Ed Westwick)