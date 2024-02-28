Aamir Khan And Kiran Rao Emulate The Sunshine And Night Sky In Their Yellow And Black Looks

Aamir And Kiran Double The Fashion Quo In Stunning Black And Yellow Looks

Kiran Rao's style sensibilities reflect nothing but relaxed fits and comfort while keeping up with the style quo. Her traditional fits come with a sense of comfort that makes her look stand out. Recently, for the screening of Laapataa Ladies, Kiran Rao turned to the bright side of the colour palette to make a statement. Kiran seems to be leaning towards spring style as she posed in a sunshine yellow saree. She turned to a stunning yellow number that came with scalloped borders and a monochrome pattern to make a statement. She paired the bright drape with a muted grey blouse. She kept it minimal with dewy glam and statement earrings to complete the look. She posed with ex-husband Aamir Khan who raised the fashion bar high in an all-black look. He paired a coat with matching pants and kurta to ace his classic dapper style.

Also Read: Reena Dutta And Kiran Rao Look Elegant In Jewel Toned Ethnic Ensembles For Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare's Wedding

Kiran Rao's understated style comes with the most unique style elements. Previously, at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding festivities in Udaipur, Kiran exuded solid fashion energy in a printed red saree. Kiran's contemporary twist to the traditional drape made it even more appealing. She paired the bright six-yard staple with a turtleneck black blouse and the broad black belt added a modern twist to her attire. With minimal makeup and statement earrings, her style was complete.

Also Read: Ira Khan Was An Unconventionally Edgy Bride In A Colourblocked Harem Pant Ensemble