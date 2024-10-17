Advertisement

Radhika Apte Picked A Classic Black Off-Shoulder Gown To Announce Her Pregnancy At The BFI London Film Festival 2024

Radhika Apte stylishly debuted her baby bump at the BFI London Film Festival 2024 while dressed in black

Radhika Apte showed off her baby bump in a black off shoulder gown

Radhika Apte recently made all the cameras go click when she debuted her baby bump at the British Film Institute during the London Film Festival 2024. The Andhadun actress painted the perfect picture of a glowing mama-to-be as she attended the premiere of her upcoming project Sister Midnight. On her closet-picks-of-the-day front, Radhika scored big by picking a black gown with a folded off-shoulder neckline and a body cocoon fit that added grace to her new curves. The ensemble also featured a half-sleeve design and was teamed with a matching pair of black low heels with a pointed-toe detail. Radhika kept things simple yet chic when it came to adding bling to her look with a pair of small gold hoop earrings.

As for her hair and makeup picks, Radhika did up her hair in a messy low bun with a centre-parting with loose fringe framing her face. Makeup-wise, Radhika sported a bronzed glam look with a beaming base, contoured jawline and cheekbones, highlighted highpoints of her face, lots of mascara to give her wispy lashes, and a fall-ready statement deep berry lip colour to tie the look together.

The actress shared a photo dump of pictures from the event on her Instagram handle that showed her dressed in a black off-shoulder dress attending the premiere along with the entire cast and crew of the movie along with the caption, "SISTER MIDNIGHT UK Premier".

Radhika Apte slayed her baby bump debut in a not-so-little black dress at the BFI London Film Festival 2024.

