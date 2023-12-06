What Better Than A Scintillating Rouge Gown For Suhana Khan To Mark Her Red Letter Day In

What Better Than A Rouge Gown For Suhana To Mark Her Red Letter Day In

While the current generation of Bollywood stars includes multiple generations of film families, no one has been quite as awaited as Suhana Khan. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's children have stayed largely out of the limelight, until now when their one and only daughter is set for her film debut. The Archies will release this week on Netflix after almost a year of movie promotions and weeks of celebrity appearances to familiarize the audience with the brand new set of faces. So to say that Suhana Khan's film debut is anticipated with high expectations would be an understatement.

(Also Read: With Effortlessly Enhanced Lashes And Pink Lips, Suhana Khan Gives A Lesson In Doing Minimal Glam Right)

Last night, The Archies held a very prestigious movie premier at Mumbai's NMAAC centre which witnessed even Bollywood legacy from Amitabh Bachchan to Madhuri Dixit show up in full form. While the newbie cast put their very fashionable feet forward, Suhana Khan left us captivated in her ensemble. It was a red letter day for Miss Khan that will be remembered forever in her career as an actress. So of course her outfit had to be impactful enough to match.

Suhana wore a sleeveless red gown which came with narrow straps and a dipped V-neckline. It hugged the contours of her body stunningly and its glimmering fabric draped her entire length in sparkle. The young actress skipped the accessories and only opted for chunky earrings and rings. Suhana wore her dark locks swept to the side and pared down her makeup with glimmering bronze eyes and neutral hues over the face with a red manicure to match her dress.

While Suhana Khan's performance in The Archies is yet to be seen, her red carpet performance for its screening got a gold star from us.

(Also Read: Suhana Khan Speaks About Being Stylish While Sustainable And The Wastage Involved In The Fashion Industry)