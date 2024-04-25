In Elegant Ethnic Wear And Chic Formals, Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan And Neetu Kapoor's Looks Prove That Style Runs Strong In This Family

Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan And Neetu Kapoor's Looks At The Screening

Along with being an actress heralded for her on-screen performances, Alia Bhatt has also managed to captivate with her personal style off the screen. Whether holidaying in breezy dresses or dazzling in dreamy ball gowns, this actress knows how to serve a stellar fashion statement on the side. If you've ever wondered where Alia Bhatt gets her style sensibilities from, we might just have the answer to that. Last night's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar screening, which had Bollywood stars come out in droves, saw Mrs. Bhatt turn the event into a very fashionable family affair.

Alia was snapped wearing a breezy taupe toned sharara suit which consisted of a broad strap embroidered short kurta with a dipped neckline. Paired with it were flared pleated trousers accented with embroidered borders and a matching tulle dupatta which she draped on her arms. She completed the outfit with dangling earrings and a tiny bindi with her regular glowing skin.

She took a spot in the centre, sandwiched by her mother Soni Razdan on the left and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor on the right. Soni, like her daughter and most attendees at the event, turned up in an ethnic look of a multicoloured printed anarkali suit with kolhapuri sandals, a mirror work purse and dangling earrings.

Neetu however, wore Western formal wear instead. Ranbir Kapoor's mother was snapped in a black lace tank top with a matching blazer, pumps and a Chanel bag in her hand. The contrast came from her metallic gold trousers.

Theirs may have been an assortment of fashion choices, from ethnic suits to sleek formals, but this celebrity family made it clear that style follows close behind.

