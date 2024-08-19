Aditi Rao Hydari And Fiance Siddharth Walked The Festive Path In Ethereal Ethnic Looks

Aditi And Siddharth Walked The Festive Path In A Beautiful Red Saree

Aditi Rao Hydari's love affair with traditional clothing is one for the record books. After stunning us with her array of ethereal ethnic style in Heeramandi, the actress has not failed to continue her fabulously fashionable streak. From embroidered numbers to jewel-toned looks, Aditi's expansive wardrobe is nothing short of elegant. Recently, she made an appearance with her fiancé Siddharth at the engagement party of Eka Lakhani and Ravi Bhagchandka. The couple turned to beautiful traditional fits to make the evening a fashionable one. Siddharth paired a striped blue shirt with an ethnic lungi to make a case for traditional style. Aditi's choice of an ethereal red saree was perfect to make heads turn. She paired the look with a Banarasi blue green blouse that created a contrast. She kept it minimal and sleek with poker straight tresses, dewy glam and statement ethnic earrings.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth never fail to deliver chic couple goals. From their travel diaries to their ultimate fashion game, the duo has always impressed us. Previously, the couple gave us a dose of chic style as they looked radiant "under the Tuscan sun" in casuals. While Siddharth opted for a red t-shirt, Aditi's black look was perfect to match the vacation vibe. She accessorised the look with a pretty hat.

Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari are serving ultimate fashion, and this is proof!