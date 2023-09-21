Ananya Panday And Athiya Shetty's Festive Glam Comes With Red And Gold Sarees

Ananya and Athiya look stunning in beautiful sarees at Ambanis' Ganesh Chaturthi celebration

Ambani events have always served host to multiple style statements that have been embedded in our style diaries. Recently, the Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 celebration at their residence was just another occasion that saw an array of celebrities conquering it with their fashion game. Among many were Ananya Panday and Athiya Shetty who stole all the attention with their traditional fits. The red and gold elements were common ground in both outfits. While Ananya's look was more mod glam, Athiya took a traditional route.

Ananya Panday has often been a fashion muse for statement-making styles. Her high-festive glam reflects beautifully with her incredible ethnic choices. The actress seems to have a plethora of choices on her vision board. Recently at the Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, Ananya took her fashion game on an upward trajectory as she served statement glam in a versatile red six-yard staple. From the shelves of designer Arpita Mehta, Ananya picked an appealing red and gold saree that came heavily donned with mirror, kasab and cutdana hand-embroidered detailing. What stole the fashion scene was the scoop neckline blouse that featured statement mirror details on the sleeves. She sealed the deal with an emerald embellished choker that added contrast to the style.

One can absolutely not go wrong with Tarun Tahiliani. Athiya Shetty has never failed to ace traditional and contemporary in one look. Her Indian wear wardrobe has been on a high style note. For the occasion, Athiya picked a red and gold intricately designed drape from Tarun Tahiliani which was gorgeous enough to make us do a double take. Priced at 2,79,900, this pure georgette saree was designed with a graded ogee jaal that is embellished with a metal dome. The overall look was accentuated with gold borders and was paired with a bejewelled tulle blouse with hangings on the sleeves. With golden statement earrings and a sleek bun, Athiya nailed her ethnic look.

Ananya and Athiya are making sure red and gold will be a hit this season.