Rashmika Mandanna's Ivory And Gold Raw Mango Saree Is Proof That Ethnic Simplicity Never Goes Out Of Style

Rashmika's Saree Is Proof That Ethnic Simplicity Never Goes Out Of Style

In an effort to stay relevant, the famed saree has gone through numerous sartorial iterations in the celebrity circuit. From garments with slinky drapes that leave barely anything to the imagination to those even made out of denim, trends extend even to the favoured nine yards. However when it comes to a preferable pick, we never veer too far from minimal traditional elegance. Because when it comes to a saree, you simply can't go wrong when you take the traditional ethnic route. Take Rashmika Mandanna's latest look for instance, which exemplifies these thoughts of ours.

The actress is currently soaring high on the success of her film Animal, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Tripti Dimri. While promotions haven't been plenty for Rashmika, they certainly have been impactful. The film star posted photos of her most recent round of movie promotions wearing a glorious ivory saree with gold accents from Raw Mango. In the picture, the actress donned a sheer white saree with a narrow gold border accenting it. Her sleeveless silk blouse came in a muted gold and was paired with a gold choker necklace from Amrapali. Her ethnic jewellery was complete with a stack of stone-studded bangles, earrings and rings on her fingers.

A subtle makeup look on Rashmika paired magically with the outfit. With a rich brown lipstick and full brows, she completed it with bronze eyes and highlighted cheeks. Her dark hair was styled in a sleek ponytail at the mid-length.

Nothing can touch traditional style when it looks as majestic as it did on Rashmika Mandanna.

