AP Dhillon And Banita Sandhu Went To Italy (For Reel) And So Can You (For Real)

AP Dhillon's new song is the perfect inspiration you need for a holiday in Italy with your partner

The idea of a romantic summer in Italy sounds like a fabulous one. When it comes to dreamy getaways with your significant other, Italy stands out as a timeless and enchanting destination. But is it just us or has AP Dhillon's new music video, With You, featuring Banita Sandhu, sparked the desire to explore a scenic Italian summer full of love more than ever? There is romance in every corner of Italy and this newly rumoured couple, not long before making their first public appearance recently at the singer's documentary launch, discovered some of Italy's best-kept secrets that had us smiling all through the video. They explore some of Italy's picturesque countryside, enjoying wine and gelato, like anyone in Italy should. If you were on the cusp of a summer holiday with the love of your life, then let it be la dolce vita, amore mio. Here are 10 enchanting Italian cities, perfect for a romantic getaway, some of which are AP Dhillon and Banita Sandhu approved.

Also Read: Esha Gupta In A Pink Swim Set Is Making The Mercury Rise Straight From Italy

1. Venice

Often referred to as the "City of Love," is a true testament to romance. Glide hand-in-hand with your partner on a gondola ride through the iconic canals, witness captivating sunsets over the Grand Canal, and get lost in the labyrinthine streets.

2. Florence

For art-loving couples, Florence is a haven of masterpieces and architectural wonders. Stroll hand in hand through the Uffizi Gallery, marvel at Michelangelo's David, and take in the stunning cityscape from Piazzale Michelangelo.

Florence, Italy

Also Read: With Boat Rides At Sea, Sanjana Sanghi's Summer Holiday Was Spent "Along The Italian Riviera"

3. Rome

Rome, the eternal city, offers a blend of history and romance. Wander through the ancient ruins of the Roman Forum, share a tender moment at the Trevi Fountain and why not make a wish for everlasting love. The rich heritage of Rome provides a backdrop to create lasting memories.

4. Positano

Nestled along the Amalfi Coast, Positano is a picturesque paradise that exudes romance. Walk arm in arm through its charming streets, savour delectable seafood, and relax on sunkissed beaches. The breathtaking coastal views and vibrant atmosphere make it an ideal lovers' escape.

5. Lake Como

Surrounded by the majestic Alps, Lake Como offers a serene escape for couples seeking tranquillity. Take a leisurely boat ride, explore the lavish villas and gardens and allow yourself and your partner to fall in love with Italy and each other a little more.

Lake Como, Italy

Also Read: Sofia Vergara Bids Italy A Very Stylish Goodbye Wearing A Leopard Print Swimsuit

6. Verona

Verona, famously known as the setting for Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet," is a city steeped in romantic lore. Visit Juliet's balcony, stroll through Piazza Delle Erbe, and enjoy an opera at the ancient Roman Arena. The city's poetic charm will sweep you and your partner off your feet, and who knows, one of you may even return as a poet.

7. Cinque Terre

The five pastel-hued villages of Cinque Terre offer a tranquil escape for couples seeking a quiet getaway. Hike along scenic trails, explore hidden coves and savour local wines. We bet you both will leave this stunning coastal city deeply connected to each other than when you first arrived.

8. Siena

Siena's medieval streets and intimate squares create an enchanting atmosphere for couples. Share a kiss in the shadow of the Palazzo Pubblico's tower, attend the Palio horse race, and indulge in Tuscan delicacies at local trattorias. The city's intimate charm encourages cherished moments that are best enjoyed with the region's famous wines and the company of a loved one.

Also Read: Booking A Table At The World's Smallest Restaurant In Italy Will Set You Back By ₹44,000

9. Capri

Escape to the stunning island of Capri for an intimate getaway. Explore the Blue Grotto by boat, hike along scenic paths, and enjoy the luxurious ambience of the island's resorts. Capri's natural beauty and exclusivity offer the perfect setting for romantic seclusion.

Capri, Italy

10. Amalfi

The coastal town of Amalfi offers a blend of history, culture, and seaside allure that AP Dhillon's music video too captures beautifully. Visit the stunning Amalfi Cathedral, explore lemon-scented gardens, and enjoy fresh seafood by the waterfront.

A summer getaway to Italy with your partner can prove to be a romantic journey filled with enchanting experiences and shared memories. So, when are you planning your next Italian summer holiday?

Also Read: Top 7 Places To Add To Your Travel Itinerary On Your Next Visit To Italy