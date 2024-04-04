Another Word For Glamorous Is Janhvi Kapoor In This Strapless Sequinned Naeem Khan Gown

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles like it is nobody else's business

In the world of fashion, some trends come and go, but some become synonymous with personalities that champion them. For the young and sparkling Janhvi Kapoor, her affinity for sequinned outfits is not merely a passing fancy but a love affair that shines through her appearances, both on and off the silver screen. For what seems to be a glamorous red carpet event, Janhvi Kapoor was dressed to sparkle in every colour imaginable in a strapless Naeem Khan creation. Clubbed with drop crystal earrings, the sparkle goes on. Ever since Janhvi opted for lighter caramel locks, all her glamorous outings have been elevated to a whole new level. Styled in messy waves for hair and with luminous makeup, there's no red carpet ready for the copious amounts of glam served fresh by this star.

Disco fever for us began with Janhvi Kapoor in this strapless silver gown that nobody can debate doesn't look as good a living, breathing disco ball just waiting to be the life of the party.

Scrolling through her Instagram feed reveals a treasure trove of sequinned splendour. It often includes not just glamorous red carpet gowns but traditional outfits with modern sensibilities too. Her Gaurav Gupta saree borrowed stars from the sky to make this powder blue and silver saree look more ravishing than it was it seemed when she wore it recently.

Whether Janhvi Kapoor is basking in the spotlight or simply enjoying the everyday joys of existence, her wardrobe sparkles and she does too along with it.