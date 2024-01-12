Anne Hathaway In A Plunging Black Sequin Gown Is Enough To Outshine Everybody Else

Anne Hathaway is truly in her fashion queen era. Of late, The Devil Wears Prada star has been experiencing a fashion renaissance. From the pants-less trend to donning the good old classics, Anne Hathaway's style sensibilities are for the style files. Recently, she incorporated timeless glitz into her fashion palette in the chicest way. Her fashion aesthetics have often set the bar high and yet again, she turned out to be fashion's favourite girl in a classy black silhouette. Doused in sequins, the beautifully tailored gown featured an oomph-oozing plunging neck with a cutout pattern at the back. The figure-grazing fit of the dress accentuated the overall look in no time. She excelled in the beauty department too with a nude makeup look topped with glossy lips.

Anne Hathaway's style game is top notch. Previously, the actress once again turned to a classic black hue to make a sartorial statement. For Versace's show in Los Angeles, Anne picked a structured black dress from Versace. She paired the look with sheer stockings and a matching black bag. What really added drama to the style was her chunky high-heel boots. For an extra edge, she teamed up her attire with black shades.

Anne Hathaway came, conquered and left incredible style notes while she was at it.