Ananya Panday's "Sweet Getaway" To Dubai Looked Even Sweeter In A Tropical Print Swim Set

Ananya Panday reminded us of summer days during her Dubai holiday spent in her swimwear best

Read Time: 2 mins
Ananya Panday's "Sweet Getaway" To Dubai Looked Even Sweeter In A Tropical Print Swim Set
Ananya's "Sweet Getaway" To Dubai Looked Even Sweeter In A Chic Swim Set

Ananya Panday loves to get playful with her beachside wardrobe. From channelling barbiecore to keeping it classic with prints, her beach-ready resort wear is a lesson in doing vacation style right. There is nothing better than being sunkissed in chic swimwear. And Ananya Panday is making a strong case for the same as she shared an array of pictures from her "sweet sweet getaway". Ananya recently jetted off to Dubai and was spotted having a fabulous time in The Atlantis hotel. Her stay was high on style and we couldn't help taking notes. Her day at the beach was a fashionable one in a chic tropical-printed bikini that came with a string pattern and plunging neckline. Her minimal makeup and top knot was perfect to match the holiday aesthetic.

Ananya Panday's vacation wardrobe comes with the chicest selection of bikinis. In another picture, the actress was seen donning a chic aqua blue bikini as she basked in the sun. She paired a plunging neckline bikini top with a matching bikini bottom. Amidst the stunning view, it was Ananya and her chic style that grabbed all our attention.

In another snap, the actress was seen keeping it simple in a grey-toned midi dress that featured a bodycon style. The simple yet chic number seemed perfect to add a casual vibe to any vacay style.

Ananya Panday, Ananya Panday Style, Ananya Panday Travel Looks, Dubai, Atlantis Dubai
