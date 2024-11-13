Ananya Panday's "Sweet Getaway" To Dubai Looked Even Sweeter In A Tropical Print Swim Set

Ananya Panday loves to get playful with her beachside wardrobe. From channelling barbiecore to keeping it classic with prints, her beach-ready resort wear is a lesson in doing vacation style right. There is nothing better than being sunkissed in chic swimwear. And Ananya Panday is making a strong case for the same as she shared an array of pictures from her "sweet sweet getaway". Ananya recently jetted off to Dubai and was spotted having a fabulous time in The Atlantis hotel. Her stay was high on style and we couldn't help taking notes. Her day at the beach was a fashionable one in a chic tropical-printed bikini that came with a string pattern and plunging neckline. Her minimal makeup and top knot was perfect to match the holiday aesthetic.

Also Read: Ananya Panday Means Serious Business In An Androgynous Grey Pinstripe Suit With A Tie

Ananya Panday's vacation wardrobe comes with the chicest selection of bikinis. In another picture, the actress was seen donning a chic aqua blue bikini as she basked in the sun. She paired a plunging neckline bikini top with a matching bikini bottom. Amidst the stunning view, it was Ananya and her chic style that grabbed all our attention.

In another snap, the actress was seen keeping it simple in a grey-toned midi dress that featured a bodycon style. The simple yet chic number seemed perfect to add a casual vibe to any vacay style.

Also Read: Ananya Panday Made Her Mom's Rohit Bal Suit From 21-Years Ago Look Just As Chic For A Friend's Wedding