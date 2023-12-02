Ananya Panday Paints The Town Red In A Ravishing Gown For Red Sea Film Festival

Ananya Paints The Town Red In A Ravishing Gown For Red Sea Film Festival

For a recent interview and photoshoot with Deadline Studio, at the Red Sea Festival 2023, Ananya Panday talked about her upcoming movie Kho Gaye Hum Kaha and took our breath away as she donned an all-red down, perfect for the holiday season. The outfit featured a plunging sweetheart neckline with a body-hugging silhouette and vintage glam. The beauty wore a diamond necklace to accessorise her gorgeous look. She left her style her tresses loose in waves resting on one side and opted for a red lip tint, kohl-laden smokey eyes and ample mascara.

Ananya Panday's monochromatic looks are always buzzworthy. For a recent Jimmy Choo event, Ananya wore a chocolate brown dress from Jimmy Choo. The halter neck mini dress had a bodycon silhouette with minimal sequins glimmering like the stars. The diva teamed it with a slinky pair of brown tights and wore pointed heels to complete the look. Her tresses were left loose in a sleek manner giving a wet-hair effect. Kohl-laden eyes, ample mascara, well-contoured cheeks, and a nude lip tint complemented Ananya's glam style.

For the success party of Dream Girl 2, Ananya Panday made yet another monochrome style statement. She chose an all-red ensemble with a bralette-style top paired with side cutouts followed by a body-hugging bottom. The sassy skirt came with thigh-high side slits adding to the stylish edge of the look. The actress picked a choker-like collar in red and left her tresses loose in a sleek, manner. Her subtle rosy makeup went perfectly well with her attire.

We have always been fans of Ananya Panday's wardrobe choices. The star will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kaha, a coming-of-age drama scheduled to be released in December 2023. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav will accompany Ananya in the movie.

