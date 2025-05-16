Ananya Panday Is "All Dolled Up" In A Nude Glam Avatar

Ananya Panday made sure to make jaws drop as she dolled up to slay a mirror selfie clicked that she clicked using her Google Pixel 9. The Kesari: Chapter 2 actress looked like a million bucks as she dished out yet another winning beauty moment which boasted of a minimal glam vibe.

Also Read: Ananya Panday Exudes Feminine Chic Vibes In A Black Three-Tiered Dress At Chanel Cruise 2025/26

Ananya Panday looked like a total stunner in her latest glam avatar that went for the less-is-more vibe. The 26-year-old actress's glam of the day included her pretty visage with a fresh complexion that was laden with a skin tint. She layered it with feathered brows that farmed her face just right. A black winged eyeliner and a generous coat of mascara lent all the definition and glam that her eyes needed.

Ananya's cheekbones were chiseled with a warm bronzer and contour to make her look snatched. She teamed it with a peach blush to add a spring appropriate flush of colour to the apples of her cheeks. Ananya wrapped the look with a caramel nude hued lip gloss that added the perfect colour and lots of shine to her pout.

Ananya's tresses matched steps with her glam of the day by being styled into a signature salon style centre-parted open waterfall waves that became the crowning glory of her daily glam diary.

Ananya Panday's mirror-selfie ready nude glam comes gets a beauty green flag.

Also Read: We Can't Take Our Eyes Off Ananya Panday In The Trendiest Shirt Dress Of All