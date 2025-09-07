Amul's Moving Tribute To Fashion Legend Giorgio Armani: "Suited For All"

Indian dairy brand Amul has paid tribute to legendary designer Giorgio Armani, who died on September 4. He was 91.

The brand shared a caricature-style illustration celebrating Armani's legacy with the line "Suited for all" written on it.

Posting the artwork on Instagram, Amul wrote, "Amul Topical: Tribute to one of the most influential figures in modern fashion."

Armani Group Issues Statement After Giorgio's Death

The Armani Group announced on Thursday that the fashion icon died at his home in Milan. "With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder and tireless driving force," the fashion house said in a statement.

The company added, "He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones. Tireless, he worked until his final days, dedicating himself to the company, its collections, and the diverse and ever-evolving projects both existing and in progress."

Employees and family members of the designer also released a statement: "In this company, we have always felt like part of a family. Today, with deep emotion, we feel the void left by the one who founded and nurtured this family with vision, passion, and dedication. But it is precisely in his spirit that we, the employees and the family members who have always worked alongside Mr. Armani, commit to protecting what he built and to carrying his company forward in his memory, with respect, responsibility, and love."

About Giorgio Armani

Born in Piacenza, Italy, on July 11, 1934, Armani had a long association with Hollywood. Renowned for his innovations in menswear tailoring in the 1970s, he rose to international fame after designing Richard Gere's wardrobe in the 1980 film American Gigolo.

Over the decades, his designs became a staple in cinema, worn by Leonardo DiCaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street, Kevin Costner in The Untouchables, Christian Bale in American Psycho and The Dark Knight trilogy, Brad Pitt in Inglourious Basterds, Jessica Chastain in A Most Violent Year, and in the iconic looks of Goodfellas.