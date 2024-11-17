5 Best Islands In The Maldives To Go Scuba Diving To Like Palak Tiwari Did

Palak Tiwari is a big-time travel enthusiast, and her recent snippets are proof. The star is currently in the Maldives. In her recent Instagram post, Palak was seen scuba diving at the Furaveri Maldives resort. In the video, Palak was seen learning the process of diving with the help of a scuba diving coach. Sharing the video on her Instagram, she wrote, “Thank you for this soul-touching experience. For a beginner like myself, never did I ever think I was capable of doing something like this.” If, like Palak, you too wish to go scuba diving on a tropical holiday, then we have listed five best islands in the Maldives that are perfect to go scuba diving at.

1. Maayaa Thila

Maayaa Thila in Baa Atoll is said to be one of the best places for scuba diving. This island covers an area of around 1200 km and has been declared a UNESCO biosphere reserve. Of the seven species of marine turtles in the world, five species have been recorded here.

2. Milaidhoo Island

Milaidhoo Island provides a very intimate and peaceful diving experience. The island fully embodies the spirit and culture of the Maldives. The aquatic adventures like scuba diving here are nothing short of sensational. From crystal clear water to coral reefs, one will enjoy their underwater experience here.

3. Kuredu

Kuredu Express is one of the famous diving sites in the Lhaviyani Atoll. Named after the strong currents that passed through this spot, it is also known to be one of the top diving sites in the Maldives. The sandy bed, colourful reefs, and many beautiful aquatic species make this spot a beautiful site to witness.

4. Baros

If you want a thrilling Maldives scuba diving site to explore, then head to Baros. This place offers everything from deep caves to overhangs, coral heads, and fish schools.

5. Kandooma Thila

Another must-visit dive spot in the Maldives is the Kandooma Thila in South Male Atoll. The view from this site is mind-blowing, as it is home to several species of turtles, white-tip reef sharks, and jacks.

Love water adventures? Then head to the Maldives for a surreal experience.

