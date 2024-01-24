Barbie: The World Tour Book Pays Homage Her Vintage Style And Is 'Dedicated To All The Barbie Lovers'

This Barbie Book Pays Homage Her Vintage Style From The Mattel Archives

That the Barbie movie took the world by storm last year, was a well-known fact. From a sea of pink heading to the cinema to themed menus to dolls being a popular Halloween costume, the Barbie craze took over the entire planet for months at a stretch. It was also the fashion sphere that was greatly impacted by the Barbie movie. Pink was obviously a pivotal part of the colour palette for movie promotions but stylist Andrew Mukamal went many steps ahead to build a press tour wardrobe for Margot Robbie that was nostalgic yet sophisticated enough to pay homage to the doll. Now, it's opened up to the world in a new book on the subject.

Barbie: The World Tour is scheduled for release in March 2024. It is the product of Andrew and his muse Margot immersing themselves in Barbie's most iconic outfits; then approaching designers like Giorgio Armani and Donatella Versace to create looks inspired by the original doll outfits. Although the movie press tour was cut short, the book includes images of the curated style shot in the way they were intended; Schiaparelli worn in Los Angeles, Vivienne Westwood styled in London and vintage Chanel with matching Streamline luggage to travel at the airport.

A brainchild of Andrew and the movie producer and shining star Margot, the book also includes a cornucopia of details from Mattel's Barbie fashion archives as well as designer sketches and Polaroids from fittings. Expect to find handwritten contributions from the designers behind the looks like Manolo Blahnik and Jeremy Scott with a foreword written by Edward Enninful.

On his Instagram profile, Andrew said, "This book was an idea I had in my living room when I started dreaming about Margot's wardrobe for the "Barbie" press tour in March 2023."

"I could have never imagined just a few months later we'd be in the studio shooting this project with the team of our dreams," he continued.

He signed off by saying, "This book is a labor of love, dedicated to all the Barbie lovers and fashion fans around the world. Hope you enjoy."

