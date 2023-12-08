Selena Gomez In A Corset And Jeans Shows Her Same Old Love For Elevated Casuals Done Fashionably

Selena Gomez Shows Her Same Old Love For Casuals Done Fashionably Well

Selena Gomez might most frequently be in the news for the sky-high success of her brand Rare Beauty. But that that hasn't changed the fact that she's quite the fashionista as well. While the popstar knows how to turn heads when dressed in chic couture on the red carpet, she can do that equally well when she slips into casuals. That's how fabulously versatile and relatable her style choices are. Selena Gomez featured on Women's Wear Daily, where she spoke about Rare Beauty's success and her mental health journey. The ensemble that accompanied was breezy as ever and very much on point with current global fashion trends.

In the black and white photoshoot for WWD, Selena sported a white corset top with a sweetheart neckline that dipped in the centre. She layered the look with an oversized white shirt that was left open and draped over her arms in a cape-like style. The artist paired it with high waist mom jeans and a broad buckled belt. Her jewellery look was minimal with nothing but a pair of hoop earrings.

It was visible that Selena's complementary beauty look was laidback and beautifully effortless too. While her centre-parted hair was windswept and blown with the breeze, Selena showcased a bright smile. Her face was framed with dark brows and a neutral lip brought the whole look together.

Selena Gomez knows how make a stylish impact; whether that's on the red carpet or a magazine cover.

