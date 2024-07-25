'This Is' Jennifer Lopez At 55 Who Looks Terrific In A White Halter Swimsuit

"This Is" Jennifer Lopez At 55 Who Looks Terrific In A Halter Swimsuit

Jennifer Lopez is entering her next era and by the looks of her latest picture, it seems to be her most fabulous one yet. The Hollywood actress and singer turned 55 a day ago and made sure to mark it on social media. In a post she shared on Instagram, Jennifer is seen posing for a mirror selfie. She wore a solid-toned white swimsuit which featured halter straps tied snugly around her neck, incut leg cutouts and a plunging deep V-neckline. Her gold accessories added the metallic glint that her look required. On one wrist was a gold bracelet intertwining it and on the other were solid gold cuffs. Showcasing a muted brown makeup look with her hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail, she captioned the photo as, "This Is Me...Now", which happens to be the name of her latest music album.

Outside of her big Bridgerton-themed birthday bash, Jennifer also gave us a glimpse of her low-key celebrations right at home. In another set of pictures in what seems to be her living room, we spot an array of balloons spelling 'Happy Birthday' from wall-to-wall. Her pastel blue tiered birthday cake featured white lattice work and pink flowers adorning its crown. Matching her cake to the hilt, JLo wore a pair of blue satin pajamas which were especially made for the occasion with the words 'JL's Golden B'Day 7-24-24' embroidered in gold on the side of the chest. A no-makeup look made sure she brought in her birthday at her most comfortable.

"This is" JLo in her birthday best and we can't wait to see what the year holds in store for her.

