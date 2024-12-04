Throwback To Aishwarya Rai's Pastel Pink <i>Lehenga</i> And Floral Accessories From Her 2007 <i>Mehendi</i> Ceremony

Aishwarya Rai had tied the knot on April 20, 2007 with Abhishek Bachchan. Amidst current rumours of separation of the celebrity couple, what has caught our eyes (and the rest of the internet goers) is the rare photos of Aishwarya Rai which have surfaced from mutiple decades ago. The look is seen in the pictures looking breathtakingly beautiful dressed in pink during her pre-wedding mehendi rituals, before she married Abhishek.

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Owned Her True Blue Diva Status In A Royal Blue Manish Malhotra Lehenga

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/aishwarya_rai_superstar

Aishwarya Rai created a buzz on the internet with pictures of her pastel pink lehenga-clad look that she donned for her mehendi ceremony. The gorgeous ethnic ensemble was handcrafted by ace designer Neeta Lulla, who had also dressed her for her first Cannes Film Festival appearance back in 2002. Aishwarya picked this blush pink lehenga that was laden with embellished accents, intricate thread work and sequin embroidered details. The Ponniyin Selvan 2 actress went for a modest bridal look with her short cap-sleeved design with a sculpted fit on the torso. It made sure she kept comfortable during her henna application. She teamed it with a matching lehenga that was laden with an overall jaal-style floral design in ivory and maroon hues.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/aishwarya_rai_superstar

Aishwarya's mehendi ready look was accessorised with fresh white and flora jewellery with intertwined jasmine and rose bloom-laden layered necklace, drop earrings, baju bandh and a statement bridal matha-patti.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/aishwarya_rai_superstar

Aishwarya's hair was combed back into a sleek low bun with a radiant makeup look apt for a bride-to-be. Her glam for the day function included a light wash of gold shimmer on the lids, mascara-filled lashes, a touch of pink blush lighter on her cheeks, a faint pink metallic lip colour and a sparkling bindi that completed the look to perfection.

Aishwarya Rai's pink lehenga clad throwback pictures from her mehendi ceremony took the internet on a rollercoaster ride and how.

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Kept It Snazzy In A Black And Silver Jacket At The Airport