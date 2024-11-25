Inside Abhishek Bachchan And Aishwarya Rai's Rs 16 Crore Dubai Villa Which Has Access To A Golf Course

Apart from their careers as actors, coupleAishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan also built an impressive real estate business. As per a CNBC-TV 18 report, Aishwarya has an estimated net worth of Rs 776 crore, whereas Abhishek Bachchan boasts one of Rs 280 crore. The couple owns many multi-crore properties in India as well as abroad, and one of their most popular and prominent ones is a luxurious Dubai villa, which they bought back in 2015.

Located at Sanctuary Falls In Jumeirah Golf Estates, Abhishek and Aishwarya's luxurious mansion comes at a whopping price tag of Rs 16 crore. According to IndexTap, Sanctuary Falls is a 97 resort-style villa project that overlooks an 18-hole championship golf course known as the Earth course that is also the DP World Tour Championship's venue. Their lavish Dubai residence is equipped with world-class amenities, including a pool deck and access to a golf course. Their villa is a blend of the couple's taste and love for art. Their opulent residence also features a Scavolini designer kitchen and a Bang & Olufsen home theatre.

Apart from their palatial villa in Dubai, the duo has an impressive real estate portfolio in India as well. Other than the five luxurious bungalows that the Bachchan family owns, the couple is the proud owner of multiple plush apartments in premium residential towers in Mumbai. One of their properties in the Bandra-Kurla Complex, a 5-BHK apartment in Signature Island, costs around Rs 21 crore. The couple also owns an apartment on the 37th floor of Skylark Towers in Worli.

