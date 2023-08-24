All You Need Is Love, Sorry, Lipstick. Take Notes From Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor looks stunning

Give Karisma Kapoor any lipstick and she will make it the highlight of her beauty look. Her Instagram is chock-o-block with selfies and the latest addition to her makeup files is one with pink lips. With an otherwise no-makeup look and just pink lips, Karisma gave beauty aficionados some serious inspiration. She shared the selfie on Instagram from her current trip to Switzerland and wrote, "No filter just pink lips". The actress wore a bright pink pout to add contrast to her white t-shirt. Seems like she gave her own beauty spin to the Barbiecore trend.

Even with the most muted tones of the lip palette, the actress has a fun approach to make them appealing. For a selfie, she reached out for an earthy-toned nude lip colour and donned a monochrome look with a minimal base.

To enjoy relaxing "beach therapy", Karisma Kapoor colour coordinated her look with her lipstick. She picked a soft wine shade to team with her printed wine swimsuit.

Leaning into the power of a bold lip look is something beauty fanatics have picked up from Karisma. She truly woke up and chose drama in its boldest cherry red form when she donned a red lip look with her black swimsuit.

Karisma and her bold lip choices are a match made in beauty heaven. In another look, the actress was seen pulling off a bright lipstick balanced perfectly with a minimal makeup look and a bindi. Her lip look complemented her floral attire beautifully.

Karisma Kapoor's fun yet bold lip looks are worth taking notes from.