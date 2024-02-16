All The World's Dazzle Isn't Enough For Kareena Kapoor In This Shimmery Sabyasachi Sequinned Gown At The Vogue Ball Of Arabia Event

Kareena Scintillates As Bright AsThe Midnight Stars In A Sabyasachi Gown

Kareena Kapoor sets the internet ablaze whenever she makes a public appearance. Her sartorial choices for movie promotions, award ceremonies, and red-carpet events are always top-notch, making us swoon over them. We have yet another proof of it. The diva attended the Vogue Ball of Arabia event recently and opted for a sparkly Sabyasachi head-to-toe outfit for the event. The strappy, floor-sweeping outfit featured a body-hugging silhouette that accentuated Kareena's well-toned body. It came with a deep neckline and shimmery blue sequins all over and extended into a glamorous train that followed. The actress carried a matching sequinned clutch with the outfit. She wore a studded necklace with an exquisite pendant in green and kept it sleek and chic. Her tresses were left loose in natural waves, and she opted for minimal dewy makeup with mascara-laden eyes and a dewy glow.

We just recently saw Kareena Kapoor making an exquisite style statement in a powder blue ensemble. She picked a chic two-piece outfit from the clothing label Luciferase for a jewellery and watch exhibition in Doha, Qatar. The diva exuded boss-babe energy as she wore a strapless midi dress with a full-sleeved blazer, both in pastel blue. The collared blazer even showcased a rosette at the shoulder adding to the elegance of the look. The actress opted for a diamond choker necklace and a delicate diamond bracelet to complement her outfit and wore minimal rosy makeup.

A while ago, Kareena Kapoor chose a burgundy pantsuit and we cannot still get over her chic look. The deep-hued two-piece outfit included a full-sleeved blazer with a pair of tailor-fit pants. The diva wore a lace bralette in black beneath the blazer. Tying her tresses in a sleek bun, the beauty's glam makeup included kohled eyes with neat eyeliner, shimmery eyelids, contoured cheeks and a muted lip colour.

Kareena Kapoor's exquisite wardrobe choices score a full 10 on the style meter.

