Sporting Futuristic Makeup And 2050 Hairstyles, Alia Bhatt Believes That 'Beauty Is What You Perceive Of Yourself'

Alia Bhatt went for the futuristic year 2050 vibe makeup for the cover of Allure

Ali Bhatt has been creating a buzz on the internet with her latest feature on the cover of Allure. The Jigra actress was seen in 2050-appropriate makeup looks with over-the-top holographic eyeshadow, crystal embellishment, icy blue panda-themed shimmery looks and gravity-defying sleeks buns and much more. Summing up Alia's glam looks as the latest cover girl of Allure, she looked like a beauty from the future as she transformed herself with the magic of hair and makeup.

Look one featured a purple and blue maximal eyeshadow that turned holographic when it hit the light, a winged eyeliner that added further definition to her look, a nude lip, and a twisted-up updo.

For the next look, Alia wore smokey silver eye makeup with crystals planted on her eyelids, bushy brows, a contoured face, rosy lips and crystal-laden hair with lines of crystals interwoven in her slicked back bun. How could we miss the see-through gel claw manicure?

Alia Bhatt even carried off a pearl embellished hair moment with her hair in a sleek bun and Hollywood-style gel-laden curls. What's more; white pearl details were added on the gelled front fringe of the hair. This was paired with winged purple eyeshadow and eyeliner, angular swipes of pink blush on her cheeks and a nude lip that tied the look together.

During an interaction with Allure for their cover feature, Alia opened up about what the idea of beauty means to her, the quintessential Indian beauty, her beauty priorities and much more.

Over the years, Alia has added many feathers to her cap; including, delivering a woman-led blockbuster Gangubai Kathiawadi during the post pandemic industry lull in 2022, welcoming her baby girl Raha into the world in the same year, becoming the Indian global ambassador for Italian luxury brand Gucci, and now becoming the face of beauty giant Loreal Paris.

The definition of beauty, as per Alia Bhatt, is "Beauty is truly what you perceive of yourself. When they say beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder, that's one way to look at it. But I genuinely feel beauty really lies within the eyes of yourself.... The way you perceive yourself is the way you project."

She spoke about typical Indian beauty and how Indian skincare routine involves whipping up kitchen ingredients like turmeric and curd into a face mask or mixing coconut and castor oil to make the perfect hair treatment. Alia said, "Kajal. Eye makeup. Kajal is the Hindustani word for kohl." She went onto to discuss how the practice of lining one's eyelids with the black charcoal pigment (which is regionally called the surma and rooted in Egypt) has now become an integral part of the South Asian culture. So much so, for many girls it is the first beauty product they ever use in their life or are allowed to experiment with during their teen years. Alia added, "Basically, we invented the smoky eye before it came out." She referred to a recent trend on TikTok where the Gen Z couldn't get enough of Indian actor Kareen Kapoor's look in her 2001 period drama film Asoka in which she barely wore makeup but her eyes were filled with kohl. Alia said, "That's something we've been doing for so many years, just that extensive eye makeup. I think that's very personal to India."

Addressing the question of her beauty priorities, Alia mentioned that her comfort and speed in applying makeup are top priority for her. In her opinion, her looks are simple and accessible. She was quoted saying to Allure on this, "It needs to be something that you can do very quickly," she further added, "I have ADD and don't have interest in investing too much time. Whatever needs to happen, needs to happen fast. On my wedding day, my makeup artist Puneet B. Saini was like, 'Alia, this time you need to give me two hours.' I told her, 'You've lost it. Especially on my wedding day, I'm not giving you two hours because I want to chill."

Alia Bhatt's global moment, her futuristic makeup looks as the Allure cover star and more have won the internet's heart and how.

