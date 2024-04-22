Alia Bhatt On Her Mental Health While Balancing Multiple Roles: 'I Go To Therapy Every Week'

Alia On Her Mental Health As A Working Mom: "I Go To Therapy Every Week"

Alia Bhatt has always been candid about aspects of her life beyond the silver screen. Be it her skincare routine or pregnancy journey, Alia has always made sure to showcase her reality to the audience. In a 2023 Vogue India interview which is making the rounds currently, Alia revealed that she doesn't take mental health lightly. The actress said that being part of the showbiz industry, one gets very critical about themselves. Therefore, she works hard at her mental health and frequently, where she voices her fears.

Alia Bhatt said, “Even if there isn't judgment, you feel very critical of yourself. But I work hard at my mental health—I go to therapy every week where I voice these fears.” The actress continued by revealing that this helps her understand that she will figure out things one day. She continued, “And it helps me understand that this is not something that I will be able to figure out on day one or five or even ten; it's an ever-evolving, ever-growing process. You have to be able to pick up the pieces of yourself and build anew every day. There's nothing like, ‘Oh I've got it together... I'm coping excellently... I have all the answers.' No one has all the answers.”

Since Alia Bhatt welcomed Raha in 2022, her first child with Ranbir Kapoor, she has made the juggling act between her work life and motherhood look like a cakewalk. However, the actress revealed that behind-the-scene she often faces guilt while juggling between the two. In the same interview, Alia Bhatt also talked about a “healthy amount of mom guilt”. Alia said that she often gets anxious while thinking if she is doing right by her work and daughter. Talking about the pressure on women, Alia said, “It does make me anxious to think whether I am doing right by my baby and work. There's so much pressure on women to ace both...almost like this old-school dogma that once you have a baby, you have to martyr your career or you're not a model mum.”

She concluded by stressing the importance of new mothers taking time off from work. Alia Bhatt said, “It's very important for new mothers to get that time off work to gather their bearings, and it's equally crucial for corporations and industries to grant them that time instead of writing them off.”

