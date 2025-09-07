Alia Bhatt Channels Her Inner "Island Girl" In Glam Makeup And Wavy Hair

When it comes to style, Alia Bhatt rarely misses. The 32-year-old, celebrated for her films as well as her fashion and beauty choices, recently turned heads with a new magazine photoshoot where she channelled “island girl” vibes with glowing summer glam and wavy hair.

Alia Bhatt shared a behind-the-scenes video from her photoshoot on Instagram. The clip begins with the actress asking her hairstylist, Amit Thakur, what they are going to do for her hair today. To which, he says, "You are this island girl, who is always surfing, who is always by the beach in the sun. You have nice thick hair, but it all got ruined because you are always in the sun by the beach."

Alia Bhatt declares, "Ruined island girl." Then, she asks her makeup artist, Puneet Saini, "What are we doing for makeup?". She says, "Unruining the island girl." Further in the video, there are glimpses of Alia getting her hair and makeup done and posing for the shoot.

Talking about her look, Alia's makeup emphasised a summer fresh and glowing complexion. Her eyes were subtly defined with a light application of eyeliner and mascara, enhancing their shape without being overly dramatic. A neutral eyeshadow was used to add depth to her look.

Her eyebrows were well-groomed and naturally filled, maintaining their shape and adding structure to her face. Her skin had a radiant finish, with a touch of blush or bronzer to add warmth and contour. She worn a soft, natural-toned lipstick, complementing the overall understated elegance of the look.

Alia Bhatt's hair was styled in a relaxed, slightly wavy manner. The tresses were parted on the side and fell over one shoulder, with some strands framing her face, giving a soft and effortless look.

Alia Bhatt's "island girl' glam look is worth bookmarking.