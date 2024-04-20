Alaya Furniturewalla Serves A Dose Of Saturday Workout Motivation With Headstands And Splits

Alaya Serves A Dose Of Saturday Motivation With Headstands And Splits

Alaya Furniturewalla loves to spend her weekends indulging in self-care. When not busy shooting, the actress loves to give us some fitness inspiration. Her Saturday routine was quite similar as she served us some glimpses of the same. From eating healthy to doing a range of workouts at home, she gave us some sneak peek of her Saturday. Dressed in a black bralette and matching bottoms, the Freddy star began her physical training by executing a remarkable headstand. Her head touched the floor with hands clasped behind. Cautiously, she lifted her legs high up in the air and joined them together. After staying in the same position for some time, she slowly folded her legs, the toes touching one another. Next, she expanded her legs open again like wings, holding the pose for a few seconds before bringing them down on the ground. This is a result of intense practice and balance.

Her workout session did not end at that. Skip to the fourth slide and you can see Alaya mastering a split. With her legs wide apart, facing opposite directions, she raised her hands in the air quite gracefully. With her palms subtly touching, the actress excelled in the stretching feat, motivating us to follow her lead. Speaking about the benefits of both exercises, a headstand helps to calm the mind, alleviate stress and strengthen the upper body while promoting balance.

Alaya's physique is a direct reflection of her dedication to fitness. She loves to take the path less trodden and perform exercises with a challenging twist, In another Instagram entry, the actress displayed a series of 10 squats while balancing herself on a gym ball. How exciting is that? Tagging her training coach Sunpreet Singh, Alaya wrote “Legs are burning, feet are burning, toes are burning but I made it to 10 squats on the gym ball!!! Nothing feels better than progress. Please see how happy I am and how dead I am when I get off the ball.”

Alaya Furniturewalla continues to impress us with her fitness posts.