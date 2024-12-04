7 Facts About Hyderabad's Annapurna Studios, Which Is Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala's Wedding Venue

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya will embark on a new journey today. The couple is all set to get married in an intimate ceremony today i.e. December 4, 2024. The wedding will be held at the famous Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh. The film studio is owned by the Akkineni family and was started by the late actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao. While we are eager to see the wedding pictures, here are some interesting facts about the Annapurna Studio and its rich heritage.

Also Read: Bride-To-Be Sobhita Dhulipala's Radiant Bridal Glow Took Centre Stage For Her Pre-Wedding Festivities

Annapurna Studios is an Indian film studio founded in 1976 by the Telugu actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh. The studio is located on a 22-acre site in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, and it provides extensive production and post-production services. Akkineni Nageswara Rao was the first actor to move his entire film business to Hyderabad from Madras, in order to promote the Telugu film industry in Andhra Pradesh. In 1976, the Andhra Pradesh government allocated around 22 acres of land to the filmmaker to build a film studio. The first film to be made in the studio was titled Secretary (1976), starring Nageswara Rao and Vanisri. The movie created quite an impact in the Telugu film industry, indicating a major shift from Madras to Hyderabad. The studio provides various services for films, including sound stages, outdoor sets, backlots, editing, and dubbing studios, among other amenities. In 2012, Akkineni Nagarjuna introduced five advanced production floors. The new facility cost around Rs 100 crore and also included luxury makeup rooms, dance spaces, a canteen, and other facilities.

Akkineni Nageswara Rao also started his own production house Akkineni Pictures, which has now produced more than 60 feature films.

Also Read: Naga Chaitanya's Bride-To-Be Sobhita Dhulipala Started Her Wedding Week In Traditional Style In Mustard Yellow And Red Sarees