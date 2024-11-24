Nayanthara's Checked Pink Tissue <i>Saree</i> Matched The Minimal Yet Festive Vibe Of The Season

South Indian movie industry's "lady superstar" as popularly coined in her success Netflix documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale, Nayanthara hit a saree-torial jackpot on Instagram with her latest look. It was a pink tissue saree that didn't carry the bling of the quintessential Indian weddings but certainly the timelessness of the classic drape.

Nayanthara looked like a million bucks wearing a white and pink checked saree from the design house Neela By Anu Vardhan that is headed by costume designer Anu Vardhan. The crafted premium tissue saree featured an over-all checked design that Nayanthara draped with grace. The plain yet radiant pallu's beauty is enhanced by the delicate diamond motifs. The mix of the busy checks and the intricate diamond design brought together tradition and modernity together in a saree drape. Nayanthara teamed it with a matching half-sleeve blouse that featured the saree's checked details on the sleeves.

On the accessories front, Nayanthara opted for a pair of vintage gold temple kaanphool-style jhumkas with encrusted rubies and pearl beads, a matching ruby embellished kada and a cocktail ring to add understated sparkle to her look.

As for her hair and makeup of the day, Nayanthara's tresses were styled into a centre parted low bun and a mogra gajra was wound around it is a hair accessory. Makeup wise, Nayanthara kept things blushed and beautiful with radiant ski, arched brows, kohl-lined eyes, wispy lashes, a wash of rose toned blush on her cheeks, a muted mauve lip colour and a red bindi that added the perfect ethnic chic touch to the look.

Nayanthara's white and pink checked saree is a minimal yet elegant way to bring the festive season in perfect style.

