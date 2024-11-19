Vignesh Shivan Spoke About The Ups And Downs Of His Relationship With Nayanthara: "There's Always A Challenge For Us"

South Indian director Vignesh Shivan and lady superstar Nayanthara first met on the sets of their 2015 film, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. The duo dated for a couple of years, after which, they tied the knot in 2022 and now are parents of their twin boys, Uyir and Ulag. The recent Netflix documentary Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale shed light on her relationship with her husband Vignesh Shivan and how society received the news of their relationship going public with criticism.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have had their share of relationships trials, which the latter opened up about in the documentary, saying, "When it comes to us, nothing is easy. Even if we have to step out for a meal, do you think we can do it? No, right?"

He further added, "This is a wedding. Did you think getting married in Tirupati would be so easy? There's always a challenge for us that keeps testing us. We'll handle it." It throws light on how every simple thing from going out for a meal to getting married in a temple have been full of challenges for the couple, which they have battled together.

Vignesh also spoke about being subjected to scrutiny from the public via memes when Nayanthara and his relationship became public. He spoke on the matter, saying, "The first famous meme that came out was, 'No one can stop it if the beauty chose the beast.' I was compared to a dog. They said Nagoor Biryani was being offered to a dog. The meme had both our pictures on it." The idea of physical appearances being commented on to such extremes when a celebrity chooses their spouse or partner show the plight of the society and the ideas and mentality that sadly prevails.

The harsh reactions to Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara's relationship mirror the societal gaze but showcases the strength of the couple to overcome these obstacles.

