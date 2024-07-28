After Ruling The Ramp At India Couture Week 2024, Sonakshi Sinha's Strong Message On Body Positivity For Young Girls

At ICW 2024, Sonakshi Sinhas Body Positivity Message For Young Girls

Sonakshi Sinha has always been a strong advocate for body positivity. She has always talked about feeling confident in her skin. On Friday, Sonakshi looked beautiful as she walked the ramp for designer Dolly J at the FDCI India Couture Week. She wore a blush-pink gown to represent the designer's La Vie en Rose collection. After mesmerising everyone with her fashion outing, Sonakshi discussed body positivity during an interaction with the media. When asked about her views on the same she said “That's why I'm here. Growing up I never had that one person who made me feel like it's ok to be what you are…I wanted to be that person for younger girls today..and I have always been normal about it. Hats off to designers like her [Dolly J] who project positive body images.”

In 2019, Sonakshi Sinha posted a video on Instagram to address body shamers. The video starts with her reading hurtful comments like "cow on the catwalk,” “aunty ji," and "moti." She described trolls as "people who just want to kill your vibe" and those who have "all the time to judge others and no work to do." In the video, Sonakshi shared how trolls used to make her feel angry, hurt, and even numb. Over time, she learned to laugh it off, realising that trolls are just a "joke."

Sonakshi Sinha also spoke about how the constant trolling bothered her. She said, "Even I heard it a lot. It bothered me too. But then I thought that even after shedding 30 kgs, they are still at it. That's when I said, to hell with them. Because Sonakshi Sinha is here for a reason, I made it as I was and I have nothing to hide. Not my curves, not my weight. Not my image."

Sonakshi Sinha truly amazed everyone, when she said, "I am not a number on the scale." She signed off the video saying, "And that's what makes me bigger than them."

No matter if you are a plus-size person or size zero, remember to stay positive about your body, just like Sonakshi Sinha.

