Gucci Cruise Show 2025: Alia Bhatt In A Bodycon Dress Is Taking Over London In Style

Alia Bhatt looked stylish for the Gucci Cruise Show 2025

Alia Bhatt's Gucci dressing scene has never disappointed. A week after the Met Gala 2024 in New York, the actress once again graced the global stage with her ever-so-stunning ambassador style. The new Cruise 2025 fashion show by Sabato De Sarno at Tate Modern in London was a spectacular style vision as Gucci unveiled its new collection. London was injected with a high dose of fashion as Alia Bhatt turned up the heat with her style. The actress looked stunning in figure-grazing number. She created monochrome magic in a strapless bodycon midi dress that was minimally perfect to create maximal effect. Her penchant for sleek beauty continued as she paired her sleek tied tresses with dewy glam that was elevated with a red lip look. Alia Bhatt's fashion choices came with a side of chic glam that was too good to be missed.

Gucci's Cruise show is always an exhilarating experience. This was the case when Alia Bhatt turned up in Seoul in 2023 for her first excursion as an ambassador for the Italian luxury house. Her presence at Gucci's Cruise Show 2024 in Seoul was a stylish one. Her classic look comprised of a short black dress that came with polka dot cutouts. She completed the look with black platform heels and a transparent purse from the brand.

To our delight, Alia Bhatt continues to serve ground-breaking fashion moments.