Sobhita Dhulipala Radiated Summer Elegance In A Rs 4K Backless Satin Slip Zara Dress

Sobhita Dhulipala Radiated Summer Elegance In A Rs 4K Zara Backless Dress

Every season has its own set of dominant colours and this summer, it is all about muted shades, especially for Sobhita Dhulipala. The actress, who recently got engaged to Naga Chaitanya, is currently embracing the pastel palette. For her latest outing, she wore a cream-coloured satin slip dress from Zara. The backless number has a cowl neckline, thin straps, a fitted waist and cost Rs 4,350 as per the website. Sobhita styled the outfit with a gold necklace and matching stacked loop earrings. She tied her hair in a braided ponytail and paired the look with open-toed heels. For makeup, Sobhita went for kohl-rimmed eyes and nude lipstick.

Earlier this month for her engagement, Sobhita Dhulipala picked a Manish Malhotra-tailored Uppada silk saree for the special occasion. She paired it with a matching pink checkered blouse featuring a high-back design. She accessorised her ensemble with an orange garland, securing her updo with precision. The idea was to coordinate her saree's colour with the hues of the flowers in her hair and the eternal lotus, or padmam. To add an extra sense of tradition, the actress chose a jada or hair ornament from Manish Malhotra Jewellery.

Sobhita once headlined Pakistani luxury fashion brand Suffuse's Bridal Couture campaign in 2023. The actress wore a bronze halter neck ensemble with peplum details and the most flattering cut. The stunning combination featured a form-fitting mermaid skirt and a torso covered in sequins. Sobhita chose bronze bangles and a pair of crescent-shaped earrings covered with beads as her accessories. With a shimmering eyeshadow, glossy nude lipstick, and double-winged eyeliner, Sobhita completed her look.

We are in love with all of Sobhita Dhulipala's fashion ensembles. Aren't you?

