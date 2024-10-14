Kajol Upped The Ante In A Scarlet Gauri And Nainika Voluminous Off-Shoulder Gown

Kajol can be cheeky, candid and hilarious pretty much all of the time. But she proved that she can sure leave us enamoured with her fashion game when she chooses to do so. Recently, the actress shared a post on her Instagram handle with a carousel of her behind-the-scenes images from the makeup room during the shoot of her upcoming Netflix release Do Patti, which was co-starring Kriti Sanon. The actress looked like a million bucks wearing an eye-catching scarlet gown with an off-shoulder detail and left the internet goers in awe of her.

Also Read: Durga Puja 2024: Kajol, Ajay Devgn And Their Son Yug Ace Family Festive Style In Purple And Blue Ethnic Ensembles

Kajol went out loud with her fashion picks this time and donned a voluminous gown with an off-shoulder detail from the house of designers Gauri & Nainika. The Do Patti actress slayed the OOTD and how wearing the gown which had a corset-style upper bodice that flowed into a tulle skirt that was fitted on the waist and graduated into a train that followed her around. The sleeves of the ensemble were made of out of the same net material that the skirt was tailored from.

On the accessories front, Kajol wore a pair of tan coloured block heels and gold statement beaten textured stud earrings.

As for her hair and makeup of the day, Kajol styled her streaked hair in a salon-style blow-out with a layered side parting. On the makeup front, Kajol wore a beaming nude glam look with bushy brows, sparkling eyeshadow on the lids, eyeliner, lots of mascara, a satin-finish rose blush on her cheeks and a glossy rose lip colour to tie the look together.

Trust Kajol to go va-va-voom and wow us with her scarlet off-shoulder Gauri and Nainika gown.

Also Read: Kajol's Purple Saree Was A Fashionable "Ode To The OG" Madhuri Dixit In Hum Aapke Hai Kaun