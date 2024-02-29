Sabyasachi Dives Into The World Of Designer Beauty With A Limited Edition Estee Lauder X Sabyasachi Lipstick Collection

Sabyasachi Takes On Designer Beauty With Estee Lauder Lipstick Collection

It's fair to say that Sabyasachi Mukherjee is the most globally successful collaborative designer to come out of the Indian subcontinent. Besides joining hands with the likes of Christian Louboutin and H&M (as its first Indian designer collaboration, no less) in the fashion category, the designer hasn't missed a step to work with Starbucks and Pottery Barn in the lifestyle segment as well. So it's no surprise that Sabyasachi now has a new project up his sleeve. French cosmetic giant Estee Lauder has come together with the designer to launch a limited-edition line of lipsticks helmed by him.

The Estee Lauder x Sabyasachi collection features 10 Satin Matte and Ultra Matte Lipsticks, which come in gilded cases adorned with 24K gold plated accents and emblazoned with the Bengal tiger. The shade range is muted and absent of any eye-catching hues; nude pinks, deep reds and a sprinkling of wines and pinks dictate the palette. The lipsticks are made of a blend of pomegranate and mango seed oils along with moringa butter. They promise medium-to-full coverage with up to 6 hours of wear time.

The lipsticks have Indian-inspired names like Udaipur Coral and Bombay Berry, which as a concept is very much present in the market. The blue-toned matte red shade called Calcutta Red is bound to be a standout as its roots are tied to those of Sabyasachi's. Each lipstick in the collection will retail for Rs 5,400. The Estee Lauder X Sabyasachi Collection is currently available for pre-order and will be available for purchase beginning March 4, 2024.

This isn't the designer's first rodeo with respect to beauty collaborations. In 2018, Sabyasachi launched a festive makeup line with L'Oreal Paris, which was the brand's first collaboration with an Indian designer. It was fronted by brand ambassador Aishwarya Rai. His designer campaigns have often showcased models with slicked back buns, kohl-laden eyes and muted complexions, which have gone on to be labelled as the Sabyasachi signature beauty look.

Looks like his designer influence in the beauty world is going places.

