After '150+ Days Of Training', Janhvi Kapoor Is Ready To Bowl Over With Her Cricket Skills In Mr And Mrs Mahi

Janhvi Kapoor's fitness regime for Mr And Mrs Mahi included cricket and weight training

For a movie that requires not just skill and precision but also intensive strength and stamina, Janhvi Kapoor had all hands on deck. Her latest film starring Rajkummar Rao, Mr and Mrs Mahi revolves around cricket and in addition to learning the sport to the best of her ability, she also trained her body. Janhvi Kapoor isn't a novice in the fitness field. Her regular workouts at the gym and the Pilates studio are no secret. But for the movie especially, her latest Instagram reel reveals she underwent over 150 days of training to help her achieve the desired skillset. Janhvi Kapoor's stance and aim despite injuries resemble that of a professional sportsperson. Cricket is a sport of not just the body but also of the mind and with sheer concentration Janhvi Kapoor can be seen playing like a pitch-perfect professional. Weight training for strength and Pilates for agility brings a unique angle to her training sessions.

With the help of the famous fitness coach, Janhvi Kapoor has completed nearly six years of dedicated Pilates practice. In a recent post shared by her instructor, Namrata Purohit, Janhvi can be seen working on her glutes, core and arms on the reformer. The coordination of the leg and arm extension requires steady focus in order to achieve optimum balance and results. The results are a perfect over.

Now all that's left is for Janhvi Kapoor to deliver a century and numerous sixes on the box office pitch with Mr And Mrs Mahi.

