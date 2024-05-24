Avneet Kaur Skips A Gown To Make A Stunning Cannes 2024 Debut In A Divine Lace Jumpsuit

Avneet Kaur Skips A Gown To Make Her Cannes 2024 Debut In A Divine Jumpsuit

Avneet Kaur is displaying her chicest style while making a grand debut at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. For her starry appearance, Avneet chose a pristine white outfit. Breaking away from traditional gowns, she opted for a sheer lace jumpsuit by Hacchic Couture that was enough to drop jaws. The floral details over the figure-hugging ensemble added pizzazz to her look. Take a look at the structured details on the shoulder and waist. The feathered detailing on the sleeves and bust added extra oomph to the appearance. A pair of pumps and minimal earrings perfectly accessorised it. For her hair, Avneet chose a half-tied, half-open style. Peach lips, dramatic lashes, arched brows, and perfect contouring sealed the deal.

(Also Read: Avneet Kaur In A White Cutout Gown Is The Definition Of Understated Red Carpet Glamour)

Avneet Kaur and white ensembles are a match made in heaven. Recently, the actress wore a gorgeous cutout gown by designer Anshika Tak. The sleek number featured a plunging halter neck design. The cutout bodice of the gown was further elevated by ruched detailing, daring cutouts around her waist, and a backless design. She drew all the attention to her gown by styling her hair up in a sleek bun. For makeup, she went with a dewy base, well-defined eyebrows, heavy contour with oodles of highlighter and plump, glossy lips. She opted for large, gold studs, a gold ring and a stack of broad gold bangles and bracelets.

Before that, Avneet wowed us with another stunning white outfit. The strapless number fit her like second skin. The fringe detailing at the hemline and the fabric cascading down from one side of the waist were standout features of the dress. She paired the dress with heels, wore her hair open, opted for a dewy makeup look, and completed the look with dangling earrings.

Avneet Kaur's preference for white demonstrates how she doesn't need loud colours to make a fashionable statement.

(Also Read: How Does Anyone Get Over The Mesh Corset Trend When Avneet Kaur Looks This Good)