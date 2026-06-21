25,000 Feathers, 480,000 Beads: Making Of Dua Lipa's Chanel Bridal Ensemble For Her Italy Wedding To Callum Turner

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner shared gorgeous photos from their wedding in Sicily on June 20. The couple first exchanged vows in London in an intimate ceremony, and for their grand wedding celebration against a rustic backdrop, they opted for Italy.

Amid exposed stone-laid pathways, yellow limestone walls, and flourishing green plants, the bride posed in her Chanel bridal ensemble that took artisans more than 4,000 hours to create. The caption of the singer's post read, "Mr & Mrs."

Dua Lipa's Chanel Bridal Ensemble

Taking to Instagram, the official account of the French label, which is headquartered in Paris, shared a breakdown of the stunning ensemble. The haute couture dress was brought to life at the brand's artisanal centre in Paris, at 31 Rue Cambon.

"For this unique design, Maisons d'art Atelier Montex, Lemarie, and Lesage also contributed to the making of the dress through the creation of intricate embellishments. To complete the look, white satin pumps were custom-made by Massaro," the caption read.

In another post, the French label shared intricate details about the gown and the veil. "The House created a Haute Couture dress entirely hand-embroidered with 480,000 beads by Atelier Montex and trompe l'oeil jewels requiring 1,155 hours of needlework by Lesage. The dress-with a two-metre train-is also delicately underlined with 25,000 feathers by Lemarie."

Speaking about the veil, Chanel shared, "The six-metre tulle veil reveals a poetic imagery of birds and flowers, embroidered with beads and feathers, and enhanced by hand-cut organza appliqués. This exceptional Haute Couture veil required over 3,000 hours of handwork by Maisons d'art Atelier Montex and Lemarie."

Needless to say, the ensemble was a masterpiece and will remain an inspiration for brides for years to come. Complementing his bride, Callum Turner looked dashing in a custom Louis Vuitton suit.

The Italian wedding was reportedly attended by Joe Alwyn, Donatella Versace, Grace Gummer, Olivia Dean, and Mark Ronson, among others.

Dua Lipa And Callum Turner's London Wedding Outfit

For her London wedding to Callum Turner, Dua Lipa wore a bespoke Schiaparelli white skirt, designed by Daniel Roseberry. The tailored suit, featuring gold bijou buttons, was a silent nod to Bianca Jagger's wedding suit. The skirt featured an asymmetric hemline, adding architectural fluidity to the sharp bridal outfit.

The singer completed the look with a Stephen Jones hat, white gloves, Christian Louboutin pumps, and a Bvlgari Serpenti white gold necklace encrusted with diamonds.

On the other hand, Callum Turner wore a bespoke double-breasted Ferragamo suit. The navy suit, with a tailored fit, paired with a navy silk tie and shirt, accentuated the monochromatic look while complementing his bride.

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