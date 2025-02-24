2025 SAG Awards: Banita Sandhu Stuns In A Rippled Metallic Gown By Indian Designer Amit Aggarwal

The 31st Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards took place late last night at the iconic Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, and it was a night to remember. From Ariana Grande to Demi Moore, Millie Bobby Brown, Pamela Anderson and Selena Gomez, the red carpet was flooded with celebrities bringing their A-game in fashion. Among them, Banita Sandhu also made an unforgettable appearance. The actress' outfit choice was definitely one for the fashion books.

Banita Sandhu turned heads in a custom gown designed by Indian designer Amit Aggarwal. The outfit, as per the designer's Instagram post, was a true “convergence of craftsmanship and innovation.” The outfit, in a luxurious gold metallic hue, featured an off-shoulder design and a long silhouette that simply screamed elegance. The fabric was alive with movement; the metallic micro-pleats rippled across the gown, shifting with every movement and light. It gave off a sense of power and presence. Oh, and let's not forget the subtle cutout at the centre of the bust that added just the right amount of drama to the entire look.

Keeping the focus on the gown, Banita Sandhu opted for minimal jewellery. She chose drop earrings and a few elegant rings. The star's poker-straight hair was neatly tied into a sleek ponytail.

For makeup, Banita went all out and delivered a bold beauty look: winged eyeliner, fluttery lashes, blush on the cheeks, ample highlighter, defined brows and on-point contouring. She finished the look with soft pink lips to create a balance between fierce and feminine.

Banita Sandhu was an absolute vision at the SAG Awards. The Bridgerton star proved that she knows how to bring glamour to the red carpet.

