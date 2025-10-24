20 Years And 1 Billion Dollars Later, The Grand Egyptian Museum In Giza Is Finally Opening On November 1

If Egypt is on your bucket list, pack your bags straight away, as the Grand Egyptian Museum is finally opening its doors to tourists on November 1 this year. Spread over 50 hectares with an exhibition space of 81,000 square metres, the Grand Egyptian Museum is dubbed the largest museum in the world, offering a detailed peek into Egyptian civilisation.

The museum houses more than 1,00,000 artefacts and is infused with cutting-edge exhibition technology, revolutionising Egypt's rich cultural heritage.

Over 20 Years In The Making, The Grand Egyptian Museum Finally Is Opening To Tourists

The Grand Egyptian Museum's origin dates back to 1992, but the ceremonial stone was laid in 2002. The credit goes to then-President of Egypt, Hosni Mubarak.

A year later, Irish architectural firm Heneghan Peng took the main contract for design, but 13 companies from six countries also contributed to the construction. Over the years, repeated delays, regional tensions, political upheaval, cost overruns and the Covid-19 pandemic pushed the opening date further and further.

A trial run for selected galleries was held in 2023-2024, following which July 3, 2025, was scheduled as the opening date. However, it has now been postponed to November 1.

The Grand Egyptian Museum's original cost was estimated at around US $500 million, but multiple delays increased the cost to more than US $1 billion.

What Lies Inside The Grand Egyptian Museum

One of the precious artefacts brought to Grand Egyptian Museum was the enormous 3,200-foot-tall and 82-ton red granite statue of pharaoh Ramses II. The 12 spacious and themed galleries will display the full collection of Tutankhamun's treasures, featuring his 23-carat gold funerary mask, jewels, chariots and weapons.

The Architecture Of The Grand Egyptian Museum

Heneghan Peng built the Grand Egyptian Museum in a striking triangular facade, with a grand staircase inside leading visitors to the panoramic windows framing the towering pyramids. Tourists can expect immersive interactive displays, virtual-reality zones, and multimedia storytelling, helping them learn about Egyptian society, beliefs and kingship.

As per the Grand Egyptian Museum's official website, the museum is expected to attract approximately 1,500 tourists every day. Besides exploring the landmark, tourists can also take a stroll in the gardens, visit educational centres and relax in the cafes and restaurants within the premises.