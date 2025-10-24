Miss Panama's Oops Moment Becomes The Defining Viral Video Of Miss Grand International 2025

The Miss Grand International 2025 pageant ended on a glamorous note in Bangkok - but not without a major mix-up on the stage that left everyone confused and stunned.

During the announcement of the top 20 finalists, Miss Panama, Isamar Herrera, mistakenly believed her name had been called and confidently walked to the front of the stage. Moments later, host Matthew Deane interrupted the celebration, clarifying, "Aaah, I beg your pardon, I announced Miss Grand Paraguay," signalling that it was not her country but Miss Paraguay, Cecilia Romero, who had made it to the next round.

"There is a lot of noise in this hall, packed full of fans from all over the world," he continued.

Internet users were supportive and said that it can be "tough" at times to hear the name. One user commented, "Oof, that's a tough break - viral fame for all the wrong reasons."

Another user wrote, "That's horrible! What an embarrassing moment. Honestly, I couldn't understand what the heck the guy was even saying."

At the Miss Grand International pageant, the contestant from Panama caused an awkward moment when she thought her country's name had been called, but it was actually Miss Paraguay who was announced. pic.twitter.com/ESy5esJqZ5 — Klaus 🇸🇪 (@Klausfigu) October 19, 2025

Herrera handled it calmly and walked off as Miss Paraguay walked to the stage. According to reports, she later addressed the incident in an Instagram LIVE, saying, "It was my mistake, because I heard Panama. The same thing happened to Canada; she heard Canada. A live broadcast is one thing, but being behind the scenes, living that moment, is another. We heard the name Panama and I reacted naturally. When I saw the camera coming closer, I thought it was me. And well, that happened—it's no big deal."

Despite the awkward moment, the night proceeded smoothly, with Emma Tiglao of the Philippines ultimately crowned Miss Grand International 2025. Sarunrat Puagpipat of Thailand was the second runner-up, with Spain's Aitana Jiménez finishing third, Ghana's Faith Porter fourth, and Venezuela's Nariman Battikha fifth.