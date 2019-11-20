Watch: Shower Of Currency Notes From Building In Kolkata During Search

Bundles of currency notes of denominations of Rs 2,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100 were seen being pushed out of a window in the sixth floor with the help of a broom.

Kolkata | | Updated: November 21, 2019 00:05 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Watch: Shower Of Currency Notes From Building In Kolkata During Search

Police said investigations into the incident are on.


Kolkata: 

There was a shower of crisp currency notes from the sixth floor of a building in Kolkata's central business district on Wednesday afternoon while DRI officials were conducting a search in a private office on that floor.

Bundles of currency notes of denominations of Rs 2,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100 were seen being pushed out of a window in the sixth floor with the help of a broom.

DRI sources told news agency PTI that its officials had gone to the office of a private company engaged in export-import activities located on that floor to conduct search operations for alleged evasion of duty.

"Later reinforcements were also sent," sources said, adding searches were on.

However, it cannot be definitely said that there was a relation between the search operations and the shower of currency notes on the street below, the sources replied when asked.

Police said investigations into the incident are on.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

DRI searchDuty evasion

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
FASTagSharad PawarSensexParliamentPochettinoCISFMaharashtraReliance ShareAir Quality IndexLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusAnti Pollution MaskKeypad MobilePagalpanti MovieFASTag India

................................ Advertisement ................................