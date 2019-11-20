Watch: Shower Of Currency Notes From Building In Kolkata During Search

Police said investigations into the incident are on.

There was a shower of crisp currency notes from the sixth floor of a building in Kolkata's central business district on Wednesday afternoon while DRI officials were conducting a search in a private office on that floor.

Bundles of currency notes of denominations of Rs 2,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100 were seen being pushed out of a window in the sixth floor with the help of a broom.

DRI sources told news agency PTI that its officials had gone to the office of a private company engaged in export-import activities located on that floor to conduct search operations for alleged evasion of duty.

"Later reinforcements were also sent," sources said, adding searches were on.

However, it cannot be definitely said that there was a relation between the search operations and the shower of currency notes on the street below, the sources replied when asked.

#WATCH Bundles of currency notes were thrown from a building at Bentinck Street in Kolkata during a search at office of Hoque Merchantile Pvt Ltd by DRI officials earlier today. pic.twitter.com/m5PLEqzVwS — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2019

