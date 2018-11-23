'No Crisis' After Sovan Chatterjee's Resignation, Says Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee said all the 122 councillors have the capability of taking up task of the Mayor.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinammol Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said there is "no crisis" in the government after party's senior leader Sovan Chatterjee resigned from the cabinet and city Mayor's post.

"We do not have any differences among us. He had wanted to resign earlier, but we did not accept. Now, he resigned probably due to some of his problems," Ms Banerjee said at a meeting of the party's 122 councillors of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

Mr Chatterjee who had stepped down from the Ministry of Fire and Emergency Services and Housing on Thursday, tendered his resignation from KMC's Mayor post.

"There is no crisis at all. One can always resign and there are provisions. There is no misunderstanding either. Someone can have personal problems," Ms Banerjee said at the state assembly during the discussion on Kolkata Municipal Corporation (Second Amendment) Bill 2018.

She said all the 122 councillors of the corporation have the capability of taking up task of the Mayor.

The state Assembly on Thursday approved the bill which would enable a person, who is not an elected councillor, to be made the mayor of a corporation, but he or she would have to be elected within six months to continue in the post.

West Bengal Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister Firhad Hakim was elected as the new mayor of the civic body and Atin Ghosh, one of the councillor, was also elected as Deputy Mayor.