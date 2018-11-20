Sovan Chatterjee Resigns As Minister. Mamata Banerjee Asks Him To Quit As Kolkata Mayor Too

Trouble had been brewing between Sovan Chatterjee and Mamata Banerjee for some time

Highlights Things had soured between Mamata Banerjee and Sovan Chatterjee lately Troubles in Mr Chatterjee's marital life was reportedly a reason for feud Few months ago, he was stripped of three of his other portfolios

Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee today resigned as minister in the West Bengal government. Following the sudden move, chief minister Mamata Banerjee also asked him to quit as mayor. For now, urban affairs minister Firhad Hakim will head the Kolkata municipal corporation.

Mr Chatterjee was at one time one of Mamata Banerjee's favourite colleagues. She used to call him by his nickname, Kanan. On one occasion, such was their relationship, she even pushed him into a swimming pool as a lark.

But trouble was brewing between the two over problems in Mr Chatterjee's personal life that had gone public and become an embarrassment for Ms Banerjee's party, the Trinamool Congress. His wings were clipped lately. Of three portfolios -- fire services, housing and environment -- he lost environment some months ago.

But the immediate trigger for the resignation was Mr Chatterjee's statement in Assembly today that 25 lakh houses had been provided. Mamata Banerjee stood up and said the actual number of houses provided was 40 lakh. The opposition slammed both the minister and chief minister over this.

Shortly after this public dispute, Mamata Banerjee and Sovan Chatterjee shared a dais to flag off some new fire engines where it was visibly clear that the chief minister was furious with him.

Around 4 pm, Mr Chatterjee submitted his resignation as minister to the chief minister's office. Mamata Banerjee is believed to have immediately sent the letters to the Raj Bhavan.

The chief minister had told him several times about paying more attention to his work and cut down on the time he was spending with a woman who was not his wife. The mayor, who does not live in his house for close to a year now, has also filed for divorce.

The resignation is the first shock that the Trinamool has received ever. Mr Chatterjee was not just mayor and minister, he was also in charge of the party's South 24 Parganas district unit.

Party observers also believe he is a key money bags man for the Trinamool. His was one of many targets of the Narada sting operation of 2016 when journalist Mathew Samul secretly recorded Trinamool MPs and ministers taking cash as bribes. The matter is still in court.

The turn of events even prompted Sovan Chatterjee's estranged wife, Ratna, to speak to media after his resignation. "I don't know how a man who was a dedicated worker of the Trinamool, one of Mamata Banerjee's favourite party workers has become like this," she said.

"Didi told him, fine, you don't want to go back to your wife, that's your business, but you must concentrate on your work," Ratna Chatterjee said, adding, "but he didn't listen. He was influenced by some dirty people. I will not even bring their name to my lips," she added.