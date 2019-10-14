Metro Services In Kolkata Partially Disrupted After Man Attempts Suicide

An unidentified elderly person attempted suicide at 9.28 am at the station. (Representational)

Metro Railway services in Kolkata were partially disrupted for about half an hour on Monday morning after a man attempted suicide in front of an approaching train at Gitanjali station, an official said.

An unidentified elderly person attempted suicide at 9.28 am at the station, leading to a partial disruption in services, a Kolkata Metro Rail official said.

Metro managed to run truncated service from Mahanayak Uttam Kumar station to Dum Dum, the official added. The services were resumed from 10.06 am, he said.

