Video: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Kolkata Tannery

A major fire broke out at a tannery in Tangra area of the city on Saturday evening and 16 fire tenders were pressed to douse the towering flames, a senior official of the fire department said.

The fire broke out at around 6.30 PM at a building, used as a tannery on 3 Maher Ali Lane in the congested area and it is not yet known whether any person is caught inside, he said.

West Bengal | A massive fire breaks out at a godown in the Tangra area of Kolkata. Eight fire tenders rushed to the spot. pic.twitter.com/d1qdCRgmcX — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2022

"The cause of the fire is not yet known. Our fire personnel are working on a war footing to douse it," the official said.

Locals alleged that fire tenders were late in reaching the area and led to the spread of the blaze in the structure.