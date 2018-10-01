Man Climbs Train Roof, Electrocuted In West Bengal

The mentally-disabled man was electrocuted when he climbed atop an EMU local train and touched the overhead electric traction wire.

Kolkata | | Updated: October 03, 2018 00:35 IST
The man touched the overhead traction wire and was electrocuted (Representational)

Kolkata: 

A mentally-disabled man was electrocuted at Bidhannagar station on Sunday when he climbed atop an EMU local train and touched the overhead electric traction wire, an Eastern Railway spokesman said.

He got on top of a coach of Bongaon-Sealdah local train when it reached Bidhannagar at 6.50 pm, he said.

The man, apparently mentally-disabled, touched the overhead traction wire, which carries a power of 25,000 volts, and was electrocuted, the spokesman said.

Train services were slightly delayed, owing to the incident at Bidhannagar, which is the first station from Sealdah junction of Eastern Railway.

